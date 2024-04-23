Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN) Plans GBX 0.80 Dividend

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2024

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HANGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hansa Investment Stock Performance

Shares of HAN opened at GBX 208.97 ($2.58) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 207.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 201.70. The company has a quick ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 24.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £83.59 million, a PE ratio of -2,140.00 and a beta of 0.72. Hansa Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 161 ($1.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 224 ($2.77).

About Hansa Investment

(Get Free Report)

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Hansa Investment (LON:HAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.