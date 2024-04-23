Seed Innovations (LON:SEED) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

Seed Innovations (LON:SEED – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 46.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Seed Innovations Price Performance

SEED stock opened at GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Tuesday. Seed Innovations has a 1 year low of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.43 ($0.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.85 million, a PE ratio of -289.60 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.34.

Get Seed Innovations alerts:

About Seed Innovations

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Seed Innovations Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm prefers to focus on investments in innovative lifestyle, wellness, health, medical cannabis the technology sector and life sciences, medical cannabis and pharmaceuticals. It typically invests in North America and Europe but will consider investments elsewhere in the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Seed Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seed Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.