Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Raises Dividend to GBX 14.63 Per Share

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.63 ($0.18) per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.71. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 254.70 ($3.15) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 246.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 238.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3,577.14, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 203.10 ($2.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 259 ($3.20).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on LGEN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 336 ($4.15) to GBX 325 ($4.01) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 289 ($3.57) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 307.80 ($3.80).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laura Wade-Gery purchased 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £1,829.84 ($2,260.18). In related news, insider Laura Wade-Gery bought 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £1,829.84 ($2,260.18). Also, insider António Simões sold 81,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.06), for a total value of £201,202.40 ($248,520.75). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,662 shares of company stock valued at $669,356 and have sold 324,303 shares valued at $79,322,614. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Legal & General Group

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.