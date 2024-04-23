AVI Japan Opportunity (AJOT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.85 on May 24th

AVI Japan Opportunity (LON:AJOT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
AVI Japan Opportunity Trading Down 2.3 %
AJOT stock opened at GBX 127.04 ($1.57) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 128.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 120.82. AVI Japan Opportunity has a 12-month low of GBX 103.75 ($1.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 133.50 ($1.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £178.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,083.33.
About AVI Japan Opportunity
