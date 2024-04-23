Wickes Group plc (WIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Wickes Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Wickes Group Price Performance
Wickes Group stock opened at GBX 152.98 ($1.89) on Tuesday. Wickes Group has a 52 week low of GBX 116.39 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 163.30 ($2.02). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 154.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 143.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.84. The stock has a market cap of £382.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,263.58, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72.
About Wickes Group
