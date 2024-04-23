Wickes Group plc (WIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Wickes Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Wickes Group stock opened at GBX 152.98 ($1.89) on Tuesday. Wickes Group has a 52 week low of GBX 116.39 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 163.30 ($2.02). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 154.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 143.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.84. The stock has a market cap of £382.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,263.58, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, Design and Installation, and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchen, bathroom, garden and outdoor space, building supplies, tools, timber, doors, drawer fronts, decorating, flooring and tiles, electrical, hardware and roofing, painting, extensions, loft conversions, driveway, hang a shelf, and joinery and landscaping categories.

