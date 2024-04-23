Reviewing MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) & Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

MariMed has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cronos Group has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Cronos Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of MariMed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Cronos Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 0 0 N/A Cronos Group 1 0 2 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MariMed and Cronos Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cronos Group has a consensus target price of $2.83, suggesting a potential upside of 20.06%. Given Cronos Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cronos Group is more favorable than MariMed.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and Cronos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed -10.79% -1.84% -0.72% Cronos Group -84.15% -3.99% -3.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MariMed and Cronos Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $148.60 million 0.65 -$16.03 million ($0.04) -6.39 Cronos Group $87.24 million 10.33 -$73.96 million ($0.19) -12.42

MariMed has higher revenue and earnings than Cronos Group. Cronos Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MariMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MariMed beats Cronos Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand. It also offers chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion; and flower, vapes, and edibles under InHouse brand. In addition, the company provides supplement, nutrient-infused fruit chews under Betty's Eddies brand and ice creams under Emack & Bolio's brand. The company licenses its brands. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands. Cronos Group Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

