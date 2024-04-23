Critical Contrast: Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) versus OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP)

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Caravelle International Group and OceanPal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caravelle International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Caravelle International Group has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanPal has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of Caravelle International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Caravelle International Group and OceanPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caravelle International Group N/A N/A N/A OceanPal -10.43% -5.96% -5.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Caravelle International Group and OceanPal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caravelle International Group $185.35 million 0.28 $12.23 million N/A N/A OceanPal $4.08 billion 0.00 -$1.98 million ($3.11) -0.82

Caravelle International Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OceanPal.

Summary

Caravelle International Group beats OceanPal on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. The company also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. In addition, it provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

