SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $215,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,062,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,154,000 after acquiring an additional 76,205 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $291.15. 1,002,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $306.98.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.23%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at $32,589,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at $14,700,168.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trane Technologies

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.