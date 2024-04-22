RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 205,696 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 207.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,696 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.6% of RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $44,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,003,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,184,000 after acquiring an additional 131,339 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 30,473 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.51. 5,701,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,913,355. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $163.14. The company has a market capitalization of $377.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.76.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

