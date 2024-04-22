Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 16,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,829,000 after purchasing an additional 24,874 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Accenture by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Up 0.2 %

Accenture stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $317.42. 2,429,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,029. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $355.21 and a 200 day moving average of $342.31. The firm has a market cap of $212.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.68 and a 12 month high of $387.51.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,276,123 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.