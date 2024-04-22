Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hexcel updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-$2.30 EPS.

Hexcel Price Performance

HXL stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.52. 1,339,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,130. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.58. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 48.39%.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hexcel from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

