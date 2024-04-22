RWA Wealth Partners LLC Buys 60,405 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,405 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $91,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $503.10. 3,046,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,918,254. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.37. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $430.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

