Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 2,183 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.5% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.08% of Lam Research worth $82,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 11.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. McBroom & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. TTP Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 7.7% in the third quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 10.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $931.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $2.18 on Monday, reaching $868.07. 1,828,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,880. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $493.42 and a one year high of $1,007.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $945.44 and a 200 day moving average of $802.29. The company has a market capitalization of $113.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

