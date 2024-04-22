Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $421.38. 537,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,059. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $279.85 and a 1-year high of $440.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $416.89 and a 200-day moving average of $378.48. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,161 shares of company stock worth $35,560,647 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

