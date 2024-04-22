Monument Capital Management Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.1% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 265.9% in the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.8% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.76.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PG traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.09. 4,721,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,902,366. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $163.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.14 and its 200-day moving average is $153.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

