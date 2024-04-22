Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 3,759 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

EMB stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $87.96. 3,751,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,835,313. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.55. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.70 and a one year high of $90.08.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3656 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.