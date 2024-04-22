Piper Sandler Trims Avidbank (OTC:AVBH) Target Price to $23.00

Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

