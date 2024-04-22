Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.84-2.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.61-0.67 EPS.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.15.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.70. 1,459,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,569. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.19. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.69%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

