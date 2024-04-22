Garrison Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 808 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Garrison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 808 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,288,309,000 after buying an additional 277,484 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after purchasing an additional 202,136 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,092,000 after purchasing an additional 498,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,263,347,000 after purchasing an additional 889,607 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 17,006.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,102,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $466.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,270,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,235. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $527.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $566.68. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $209.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,075 shares of company stock worth $1,848,418 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.