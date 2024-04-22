Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.61-0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.84-2.94 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.15.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,467. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day moving average of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $74.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 113.69%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

