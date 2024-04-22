Avidbank (OTC:AVBH) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Avidbank Stock Performance
Shares of Avidbank stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.24. 410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.
About Avidbank
