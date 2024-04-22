Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Garrison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,337 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,353 shares of company stock worth $3,688,883 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC lowered Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,328. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.85 and a one year high of $129.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

