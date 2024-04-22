Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $932,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $272.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,927. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.51.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $314.00 to $284.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $329.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.95.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

