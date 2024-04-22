Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 19,110 Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 149.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,110 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned about 1.48% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000.

Shares of BATS JBBB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.89. The company had a trading volume of 76,907 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

