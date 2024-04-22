Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at CIBC

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BTE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.45.

Baytex Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Baytex Energy stock traded up C$0.04 on Monday, reaching C$5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,958. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.80. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.83 and a 1 year high of C$6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.78.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.7398601 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Baytex Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. In other Baytex Energy news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total transaction of C$142,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager acquired 20,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

