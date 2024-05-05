Sapient Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.37. 6,621,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $115.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.85 and a 200 day moving average of $69.66.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

