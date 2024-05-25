Berenberg Bank Raises XP Power (LON:XPP) Price Target to GBX 1,950

XP Power (LON:XPP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,400 ($17.79) to GBX 1,950 ($24.78) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XPP. Jefferies Financial Group raised XP Power to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($20.84) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($17.54) target price on shares of XP Power in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.
In other XP Power news, insider Gavin Griggs sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($13.12), for a total transaction of £11,083.68 ($14,087.04). Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.
