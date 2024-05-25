Berenberg Bank Raises XP Power (LON:XPP) Price Target to GBX 1,950

XP Power (LON:XPP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,400 ($17.79) to GBX 1,950 ($24.78) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XPP. Jefferies Financial Group raised XP Power to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($20.84) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($17.54) target price on shares of XP Power in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

XP Power Price Performance

Insider Transactions at XP Power

XPP stock opened at GBX 1,598 ($20.31) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,134.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,210.83. XP Power has a 12-month low of GBX 682.41 ($8.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,489.20 ($31.64). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.42. The company has a market cap of £378.41 million, a PE ratio of -3,551.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.38.

In other XP Power news, insider Gavin Griggs sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($13.12), for a total transaction of £11,083.68 ($14,087.04). Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

