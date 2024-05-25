Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,090 ($26.56) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital downgraded shares of Keywords Studios to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,113.33 ($26.86).

KWS stock opened at GBX 2,214 ($28.14) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10,542.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86. Keywords Studios has a 52 week low of GBX 1,101 ($13.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,498 ($31.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,337.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,450.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Keywords Studios’s payout ratio is presently 1,428.57%.

In other news, insider Don Robert purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,189 ($15.11) per share, for a total transaction of £55,883 ($71,025.67). Company insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

