Comparing Inhibitor Therapeutics (INTI) and Its Peers

Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) is one of 972 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Inhibitor Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibitor Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A -54.02% -34.75% Inhibitor Therapeutics Competitors -3,041.32% -289.65% -33.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inhibitor Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A -$3.03 million -10.78 Inhibitor Therapeutics Competitors $8.69 billion $136.88 million -3.22

Analyst Ratings

Inhibitor Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Inhibitor Therapeutics. Inhibitor Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Inhibitor Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Inhibitor Therapeutics Competitors 6111 18121 43824 905 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 76.89%. Given Inhibitor Therapeutics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inhibitor Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Inhibitor Therapeutics has a beta of -0.8, suggesting that its share price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibitor Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.09, suggesting that their average share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Inhibitor Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inhibitor Therapeutics peers beat Inhibitor Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing SUBA-Itraconazole, an oral formulation of the drug itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b study of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome. The company was formerly known as HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

