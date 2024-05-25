Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) & Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Head-To-Head Survey

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) and Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Kanzhun has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexxen International has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kanzhun and Nexxen International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $838.33 million 9.50 $154.82 million $0.39 54.38 Nexxen International $331.99 million 1.30 -$21.49 million ($0.13) -47.54

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kanzhun has higher revenue and earnings than Nexxen International. Nexxen International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

60.7% of Kanzhun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Nexxen International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kanzhun and Nexxen International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 1 8 0 2.89 Nexxen International 0 1 3 0 2.75

Kanzhun presently has a consensus target price of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.87%. Nexxen International has a consensus target price of $7.88, indicating a potential upside of 27.43%. Given Nexxen International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nexxen International is more favorable than Kanzhun.

Profitability

This table compares Kanzhun and Nexxen International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun 20.55% 9.73% 7.45% Nexxen International -3.12% 4.86% 2.96%

Summary

Kanzhun beats Nexxen International on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kanzhun

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Nexxen International

(Get Free Report)

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tremor International Ltd and changed its name to Nexxen International Ltd. in January 2024. Nexxen International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.