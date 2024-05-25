FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Issued By Zacks Research

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cencora in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $13.41 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.27. The consensus estimate for Cencora’s current full-year earnings is $13.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cencora’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.80 EPS.

COR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.90.

Shares of COR opened at $218.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.47. Cencora has a twelve month low of $163.37 and a twelve month high of $246.75.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at $4,212,508,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth about $3,307,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cencora news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $1,661,363.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $1,661,363.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,934,685 shares of company stock valued at $417,739,921. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

