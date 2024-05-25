Financial Analysis: Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) versus Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF)

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) and Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Appili Therapeutics has a beta of -0.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vera Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Appili Therapeutics and Vera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appili Therapeutics -456.86% N/A -229.96% Vera Therapeutics N/A -52.43% -39.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

99.2% of Vera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Appili Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Vera Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Appili Therapeutics and Vera Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appili Therapeutics $280,000.00 11.17 -$6.99 million ($0.04) -0.65 Vera Therapeutics N/A N/A -$95.99 million ($2.05) -18.10

Appili Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Vera Therapeutics. Vera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Appili Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Appili Therapeutics and Vera Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Appili Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Vera Therapeutics 0 1 6 1 3.00

Vera Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $36.71, indicating a potential downside of 1.07%. Given Vera Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vera Therapeutics is more favorable than Appili Therapeutics.

Summary

Vera Therapeutics beats Appili Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis. Appili Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial. It is also developing MAU868, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of BK viremia infections. The company was formerly known as Trucode Gene Repair, Inc. and changed its name to Vera Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2020. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

