Ventas, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ventas in a report released on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.17. The consensus estimate for Ventas’ current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VTR. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.23.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71. Ventas has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -947.32%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 47.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Ventas by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 29,235 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $19,551,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at about $627,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

