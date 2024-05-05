400 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Bought by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,421,649,000 after buying an additional 625,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,011,000 after acquiring an additional 378,513 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,477,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,145,000 after acquiring an additional 97,818 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,550,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,606,000 after purchasing an additional 74,733 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 53.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,879,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,244 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.3 %

CNI stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.54. 795,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.82. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The company has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.