W Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

W Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $5.76 on Friday, hitting $469.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,586,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,846. The business’s fifty day moving average is $470.58 and its 200 day moving average is $442.55. The company has a market cap of $425.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.92 and a 52 week high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

