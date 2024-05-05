Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53,225.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 58,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 58,548 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,527. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.35. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.03 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.57.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

