Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $295,000 Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of AON by 76.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of AON by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.97. 1,750,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.59.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.69.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

