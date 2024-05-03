Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Entegris updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.680-0.730 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.68 to $0.73 EPS.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.80. 1,600,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,630. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.29 and a 200 day moving average of $119.05. Entegris has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $146.91. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Entegris news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total value of $1,719,925.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,721.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.91.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

