IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.250-5.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IDACORP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.60.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDACORP stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.22. The company had a trading volume of 480,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,940. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.99. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $112.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.55.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $448.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.59%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

