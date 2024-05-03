Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.800-6.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.9 billion-$21.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.6 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.29.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV traded up $3.03 on Friday, reaching $80.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,735,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,388. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.05 and its 200 day moving average is $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.