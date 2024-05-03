PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $632.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

PC Connection Stock Performance

PC Connection stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.17. 80,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,016. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day moving average is $63.39. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $38.13 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. PC Connection’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

