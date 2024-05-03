Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.000-8.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.7 billion-$7.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.8 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.00.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $3.22 on Friday, hitting $121.68. 1,847,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.45 and a 200 day moving average of $119.90. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.50.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.63%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.