Shell (LON:SHEL) Receives Buy Rating from Bank of America

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 3,300 ($41.08) price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s current price.
SHEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($37.35) to GBX 2,950 ($36.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.35) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($47.30) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,109.78 ($38.71).
In related news, insider Charles Roxburgh acquired 3,000 shares of Shell stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,552 ($31.77) per share, for a total transaction of £76,560 ($95,306.86). In related news, insider Sinead Gorman acquired 18,276 shares of Shell stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,494 ($31.05) per share, for a total transaction of £455,803.44 ($567,413.72). Also, insider Charles Roxburgh acquired 3,000 shares of Shell stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,552 ($31.77) per share, for a total transaction of £76,560 ($95,306.86). 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.
