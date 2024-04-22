Truist Financial Trims Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Target Price to $61.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.39% from the stock’s previous close.

TCBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.50 to $61.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.00. The company had a trading volume of 145,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,761. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.03. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Thomas E. Long acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas E. Long acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $111,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,599.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,000 shares of company stock worth $518,100. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Further Reading

