Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.29.

OMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Owens & Minor

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 31.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 21.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

NYSE OMI opened at $24.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.