Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Buys 29,400 Shares

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 29,400 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $310,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,775,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,864,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of Harrow Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $641,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 50,600 shares of Harrow Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $488,290.00.

Harrow Health Stock Down 3.7 %

HROW stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.83. Harrow Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $36.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HROW has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Harrow Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Harrow Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Harrow Health by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 740,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Harrow Health by 34.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 94,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Harrow Health by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

