JetBlue Airways (JBLU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $7.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Further Reading

