Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Lifted to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.

RSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RSI

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.71. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $7.31.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $193.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rush Street Interactive

In other news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 22,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $132,591.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,145.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 21,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $124,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 22,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $132,591.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,145.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 331,552 shares of company stock worth $2,094,498. Corporate insiders own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 828,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,395,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,226,000 after purchasing an additional 195,985 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,000,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after purchasing an additional 19,261 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 98,465 shares during the period. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.