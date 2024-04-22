StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Susquehanna

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STNE. UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of StoneCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on StoneCo

StoneCo Stock Up 0.3 %

STNE stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. StoneCo had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.47 million. Equities analysts expect that StoneCo will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 578,488 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneCo

(Get Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.