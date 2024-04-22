Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.22) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 510 ($6.35) to GBX 490 ($6.10) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 466.25 ($5.80).

ASOS stock opened at GBX 356.80 ($4.44) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 361.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 379.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of £425.77 million, a P/E ratio of -167.51, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.72. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 320.33 ($3.99) and a one year high of GBX 794 ($9.88).

In other news, insider William Barker acquired 474,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.53) per share, for a total transaction of £1,725,360 ($2,147,840.16). Corporate insiders own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

